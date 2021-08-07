NEWPORT—It’s not often the coach of the team you just defeated can be one of the most important pieces to your chance of playing at the next level.
That wound up being a key part of Zac Cortez’s recruitment, though.
As the summer wound down, and more importantly the offseason for colleges across the nation, Cortez officially signed the necessary documents to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level with Johnson University.
“For me, this shows what being a coachable player can do for you,” Cortez said. “Listening and learning from your leaders can take you a long way and make days like this possible.
“On my visit the coach and I hit it off really well. I really liked their facilities. I prayed on it for several nights and I felt God led me to the decision to continue my career with Johnson University. It’ll push me further in my faith and allow me to play ball at the same time.”
Johnson University is a private, Christian institution that competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in Knoxville, Tenn. The baseball program is led by Ryan Bruce, who just wrapped up his second season with the team this past spring.
Cortez becomes the seventh player out of the Cocke County baseball program to sign a letter of intent to play college baseball in the last four years. His signature makes him the eighth to earn a spot on a roster in that same time span.
“This class was full of guys that were all capable of going,” Cocke County coach Andy Chrisman said. “We had six seniors this year that all could have, and we’ve had three to sign scholarships and one more that will walk-on while competing in another sport. That’s a special feeling for our program.
“It shows that if you come here, we’re going to coach and develop you to prepare for the next level. We’ve got coaches that know what it takes to get there. If that’s one of your goals, and you’re willing to come in and put in the work, we can provide you a place to achieve it.”
Coming into his senior season the prospect of play at the collegiate level wasn’t too close on the radar for Cortez. While he had interest of continuing his career in athletics, offers weren’t readily flying to his inbox.
That all changed on a Thursday evening in late April, though.
Brought in to close out a game at Union County after staying off the mound for roughly five games due to some shoulder issues, Cortez picked up the save for CCHS by striking out the final batter to preserve the 8-7 victory.
While he naturally excited his coaches and teammates, he impressed someone in the opposing dugout. Union County head coach Josh Orrick.
Orrick happens to be close friends with JU coach Bruce, and after falling in a close battle to Cortez and the Fighting Cocks that day, he picked up the phone and informed Bruce about a kid from Newport that he should look at.
“Coach Chrisman was the one that informed me of the whole scenario,” Cortez said. “It’s one of those things where you expect your coach to throw you out to colleges and get you look at, and coach Chrisman certainly did and was great at. But to find out and opposing coach put in a word for you, it’s a unique situation.”
A short time later Cortez took a visit and earned an offer to join the Royals’ program beginning next season. It wasn’t too long after that he committed, and later officially signed.
That was just the end of a journey that never really had a sense of normalcy to it throughout Cortez’s high school career.
From his first day with the high school program he was never really viewed as a typical next level guy. Rather than accept that fortune, he single-handedly changed the narrative and earned his way to the collegiate ranks.
“I’m not surprised Zac made it to this day, solely because of his work ethic,” Chrisman said. “He’s made a lot of progress in four years. I don’t think anybody looked at him and his skill set and thought he was a college player when he first walked in here as a freshman. But you get to know the kid and watch him work, on his own, and here he is. He earned this opportunity.”
From the moment donned a Cocke County uniform, Cortez was on a mission to improve himself and earn his keep.
It never came easy. In fact, it wasn’t until his senior year that he finally solidified a spot on the field. Even then, though, he wasn’t satisfied.
While his junior year was officially taken away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he still made strides during the team’s participation in the Tennessee Smokies Summer League that hosted high school teams in the east Tennessee area in 2020.
His baseball IQ improved by his upperclassmen seasons, which helped his confidence grow. By growing physically in the weight room, he was a complete package by his senior season.
“He really got a long stronger and put a focus on the weight room during his time here,” Chrisman said. “It really increased his arm speed and his bat speed. When he got ahold of a ball he really crushed it, and he got to where he was our hardest thrower on the mound by putting a lot of time into the bull pen.”
By the start of the 2021 season, Cortez had added to his skill set. He became a key piece on the mound, particularly as a relief pitcher and closer.
“Coach (Jarrett) Ramsey pushed me so hard this year,” Cortez said. “He played the biggest role in helping step into a pitching role. That helped me earn the opportunity to be a two-way player with Johnson University. He’s done more for me than I could ever ask for.”
That drive to work tirelessly, constantly learn and stay invested in the game gave Cortez his opportunity.
From the day he walked into Chrisman’s office to seek a chance to play high school baseball at CCHS, to signing an official letter of intent to join Johnson University, no one has done more for Cortez’s recruitment outside of himself.
He made his own destiny, and now his reaping the rewards of his labor.
“Coming into coach Chrisman’s office as a shy eighth grader to being here today was a long road,” Cortez said. “He said a lot of people in my shoes would have quit, but I could never see myself doing that. I was in it for the long haul, whether I played the entire season as a starter or if I was a come-off-the-bench guy. I wanted to see myself through it.”
