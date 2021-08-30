Monday saw the end of the Cocke County High boys’ golf team’s win streak, as the group posted a second-place effort at The Country Club in Morristown, Tenn.
Morristown West took the victory in the four-way match, posting a team score of 148. Cocke County scored a 153. Jefferson County took third with a 174 and Morristown East finished fourth with a 176.
Sophomore Kaden Shropshire shot the medal round once again, shooting a 31 (-5) to top Morristown West’s lead golfer — Kevin Campbell — by two strokes.
The CCHS girls shot a team score of 122. Emma Knight scored a 55 and Jocelyn Waits shot a 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.