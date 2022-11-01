NEWPORT — Baylor Baxter sat in the middle of Hedrick Field late Friday night.
His backpack was on his shoulders. He wore tennis shoes instead of cleats.
But with his wrists still taped from the final game of his senior year, Baxter just wasn’t ready to leave.
“It was crazy,” he said Monday. “To think that it was over.”
So, as Baxter sat there, all four years came rushing back to him at once.
“Everything that’s happened,” he said. “What me, Coach Dykes and the seniors have been through. Every game on that field. All the memories flowing through my head.”
Baxter’s sentiment echoed across the locker room, as 14 Cocke County seniors played their final game on Friday night.
They went out with a bang, defeating Sevier County 25-20 in a win that could have put the Fighting Cocks into the playoffs — a goal head coach Scotty Dykes mentioned with earnest at the beginning of this season.
But on Monday, pads were being stacked up for storage rather than being strapped on for practice.
In total, Cocke County finished the year at 3-7, 1-4 in region play.
“With the win-loss total, it obviously didn’t end up where we wanted it,” said Dykes. “There were a couple games we should have won.”
“But,” he added, “winning this last game gives us momentum going into the off-season.”
“I feel really good going into next year,” Dykes added. “Hate losing the guys we’re going to lose. Obviously a lot of playmakers in that group. Baylor’s a three-year starter. So we’ve got to find some pieces to plug in.”
He noted the importance of putting linemen in the weight room, as well as deciding on a quarterback — either Donovan Ramsey or Ethan Fine — now that Baxter is finished.
But more than anything else, Dykes wants to see younger players take advantage of the time they have left — and to carry the belief factor he began to see this season.
“Hopefully a couple of those guys will have a chance to play in college,” he said of the departing seniors. “But for the younger guys, I hope they were watching. Because it goes by fast. We tell these kids every year, ‘You’ll be a senior before you know it.’
“Hopefully they realize that and it gives them the foresight to work harder and be more disciplined and do what we need to do to win football games.”
Dykes certainly isn’t letting up on his expectation of doing exactly that. Not after he saw some games slip through the fingers this season.
“Our goal is to play for region championships,” he said. “Not going to back off that, not going to change my expectation. And I think the kids realize it now, that we can do some of those things.”
