For four years Cosby’s Trey Johnson has put together a legacy that’s sure to stand the test of time amongst the greats to come through the Eagles’ Nest.
Now that he’s about to start all over, he’s looking to leave another mark at his next stop.
Johnson signed with nearby Roane State Community College just before crossing the stage at graduation at Cosby High School. He’s signature makes him the second Cosby graduate this cycle to join the small school in Harriman, as well as the second from the Eagles’ program to join the Raiders’ roster in the last three years.
