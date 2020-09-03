COSBY—Not since 2008 have the Cosby High Eagles opened a football season with a 2-0 start.
On Friday, they’ll get the chance to bury that streak.
With more shakeups to the schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cosby will take on Cloudland in week three of the season (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM, 1270 AM WLIK).
Cloudland (0-1) is an old region rival of the Eagles (1-0), dating back to Cosby’s day playing in Class 1A. Since it was bumped up to a 2A classification in 2015, though, Cosby and Cloudland haven’t crossed each other’s paths.
“Cloudland is an old school rival of ours,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “Cosby and Cloudland go way back. Since being taken out of each other’s region slate in 2015 we haven’t played, we’re looking forward to seeing them again. It feels right to be playing Cloudland.”
The opportunity to renew their old rivalry came late last week. The Eagles were supposed to open Region 1-2A play this week with a trip to Sullivan North, but reports surfaced on Friday that a member of the Sullivan North football community had tested positive for COVID-19.
The program was immediately placed on a two-week ban, which nixed its scheduled matchup with Cosby as a result.
With Sullivan North off the schedule for this week, Hall was once again put in a predicament of finding an opponent as a replacement.
“Cloudland and Tellico Plains had contacted me almost as soon as Sullivan North was out for this week,” Hall said. “I originally tried moving another one of our non-region games that’s already on the schedule up to this Friday, but that didn’t work out. In the end we were able to work out an agreement with Cloudland to go play ball this week.”
The Highlanders will look different from the last time the Eagles played them in 2014. Not just in the sense that it’s been six years since the teams last met, but that the program has a first-year head coach in Scotty Potter.
“They play a little different from the Cloudland teams of old,” Hall said. “They like to spread out on offense and throw the ball sparingly, but for the most part they still want to get in the Power-I and run the ball.”
Last week against Happy Valley, the Highlanders amassed 162 yards on the ground on 46 carries, and threw the ball just nine times. Seth Birchfield was their leading producer on offense with 27 carries for 104 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.
One benefit the Eagles’ staff will have that they didn’t have last week is film to go off of to prepare for this week.
“Having film makes a big difference in how we’ll game plan compared to last week,” Hall said. “Last week, North Greene came out in some sets we’d never seen before. So not having film on them made game planning more of a challenge.
“This week we’ll have a little better of an idea of what to expect. Having film of our own will also allow us to better clean up some things from our first game. It makes a big difference.”
Like Cosby, Cloudland didn’t take the field until week two of the season, as well. Unlike the Eagles, though, the Highlanders suffered a loss to Happy Valley, a region rival of the Eagles.
Cosby’s 1-0 start came in large part to the team’s ability to adjust on the fly, and the emergence of a solid ground game that carried it through the night.
The Eagles were locked in a 6-6 stalemate at the half against North Greene a week ago, but came out the aggressor in the second half, outscoring the Huskies 20-6 in the final two quarters.
“We got off to a bit of a slow start in the first half, but made some good adjustments at halftime to really take control of the game in the second half,” Hall said. “We have an older team this year, which is different from years past. A lot of juniors and seniors on our roster. That makes it a lot easier to make adjustments on the fly like we did.”
Cosby compiled 250 yards rushing in its win over North Greene, and did so behind a mostly new offensive line. It also did it without senior quarterback and leading rusher from a year ago Hunter Workman doing the bulk of the work.
Caleb Lawson and Doyne Calina carried the Eagles’ ground game a week ago, providing a positive sign for the offense as it moves forward in the season.
“It’s huge to have a couple of backs step up and help take some of the pressure off of Hunter,” Hall said. “Everybody’s going to key on him. Even teams we haven’t played in a while know about him, just from talking to teams we have played in recent years.
“I liked the way both Caleb and Doyne ran the ball for us last week. I think it’s huge not only for them, but for the success of our offense as the season goes along.”
