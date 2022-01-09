No. 7/8 Tennessee picked up a 70-58 win on Sunday in The Pavilion at Ole Miss, ending the No. RV/RV Rebels' 13-game win streak.
Now 15-1 on the season, the 2021-22 squad is making UT's best start since 2017-18 when it went 15-0. With four straight SEC wins, it's the Lady Vols' hottest start to conference play since beginning 13-0 in 2014-15 en route to a 15-1 SEC regular-season title.
Junior Jordan Horston was the top scorer for the Lady Vols (15-1, 4-0 SEC), turning in a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Graduate Alexus Dye was also a top producer with 17, while sophomore Tess Darby scored a career-high 13 points.
Ole Miss (13-2, 1-1 SEC) was led by Shakira Austin who finished with 26 points and nine rebounds. Lashonda Monk was also in double figures with 11.
