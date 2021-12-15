The Parrottsville Lady Parrotts continued their dominance in elementary play Monday evening as they topped the Lady Trojans of Del Rio, 63-48.
An impressive first quarter saw the Lady Parrotts score 29 points on the home court of the Lady Trojans. They followed that up with 14 points in the second quarter thanks to 3-pointers by Brookelyn and Blakelyn Clevenger.
Parrottsville’s defense played shutout ball keeping Del Rio off the scoreboard until the half. The Lady Parrotts were on cruise control with a 43-0 lead.
The Lady Trojans mounted a furious comeback in the second half. MaKaylee Hall kicked things off with 10 points in the third quarter. Four other Lady Trojans recorded baskets in their 22 point period. The Lady Trojans controlled the fourth quarter as well. They scored 26 points and were led in the quarter by Daisy Burchfield with 12. Del Rio fell short in their comeback bid as they ran out of time on the clock.
