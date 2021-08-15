Monday marks the first official day of competition for the remainder of fall sports for the 2021 season.
The high school golf season began at the start of the month, but Monday marks the start for girls' soccer, volleyball and cross country. Football gets underway at the end of the week with week one kicking off on Friday.
Seven of the eight programs between Cocke County and Cosby high schools will be in action this week.
CCHS holds standalone events to start the week, as the golf team is in Sevier County on Monday and the girls' soccer team at Lakeway Christian Academy for its season opener on Tuesday.
Both CCHS and Cosby volleyball teams open the season on the road on Thursday, along with Cosby's girls' soccer program taking its annual trip to the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
