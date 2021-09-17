ROGERSVILLE—It’s been a unique week for the Cocke County Lady Red soccer program.
With three games in four days, Cocke County came out with every finish possible to a soccer match — other than a penalty kick shootout.
Finishing with a tie and a loss to start the week, the Lady Red closed their three-game slate with a 2-0 victory over Cherokee on Thursday, securing their fourth win of the season.
Mia Budinahaija and Karlie Souder each notched a goal apiece for Cocke County (4-1-1) in the win. They led a relentless attack throughout the entire 80-minute bout.
The Lady Red had 22 shots on goal throughout the evening, 12 of which came in the first half. If not for superb play from the Cherokee goal keeper, Thursday’s contest likely ends early.
“Their keeper really surprised me today,” CCHS coach Mikayla Gregg-Metzdorf said. “She played really solid, was really confident. Had a lot of good saves tonight. I think we hurt ourselves by playing to her quite a bit, though.
“All day in practice yesterday we worked on finishing on the ground, but today we hit many shots right to her.”
Budinahaija had Cocke County’s first goal in the ninth minute, but the Lady Red went scoreless until Souder’s goal in the 72nd minute.
“We emphasize the first 10 minutes of each game,” Gregg-Metzdorf said. “We scored early and I thought that would spark a run in the first half, but it didn’t. We sat back a little bit and I think we were a little too confident coming into the day.”
While it was a victory and it was important to get a win to close the week, third-year coach Gregg-Metzdorf was left wanting more out of Thursday’s effort.
Although her team had seemingly dominated the match from start to finish, she came away knowing her group was capable of better.
“Our first several wins I felt were good wins,” Gregg-Metzdorf said. “It showed what we’d been practicing, but we reverted back to some old mistakes. I know what we’re capable based on our first three wins, and I think this is the first time I’ve come away thinking we didn’t play to our potential.”
That speaks to the progress the program has made over the last few years. In her first season Gregg-Metzdorf likely would have taken any victory, regardless of how it came. Now, in her third year, she knows she has a group capable of being the best the program has seen in a long while and is locked on getting that type of performance out of them each night.
Perhaps one of the biggest testaments to where this Lady Red team stacks up to those in recent history came on Tuesday.
Cocke County entered its second district matchup of the season against a perennial power in Seymour. In years past the game has mostly featured a large number of goals by the Lady Eagles that have ended those matches early. On Tuesday, though, it was still a tie game through the 66th minute.
Both teams were scoreless until Seymour finally got one in the net in the 67th minute, as it went on to top CCHS 3-0 and hand the program its first loss of the season.
“It’s hard not to just look at our record, but we assess each game off our performance,” Gregg-Metzdorf said. “Our record is wonderful right now, but you can’t just go off of that. On Tuesday, I thought that was one of our best performances as a team. It’s crazy to say that in a loss, but our fight was there for 80 minutes.”
No coach wants to find solace in a loss, but there’s no denying the strides the program has made under Gregg-Metzdorf’s leadership.
Next, the team will try and take the next step in placing theirselves amongst the top two teams in the district.
On Monday the Lady Red hosts Carter in their final District 3-AA battle of the regular season. With a win already over Northview Academy, Monday’s contest will be for the No. 2 seed in the district tournament that begins in October.
“Getting a win today was imperative just because of what’s ahead of us next week,” Gregg-Metzdorf said. “We needed a win just to inject some confidence into the team. Carter’s a great team and we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
Regardless of the result, the two will likely face each other in the District 3-AA Tournament semifinals when postseason play begins. Monday’s battle will be the deciding factor in who will host that matchup.
Cocke County and Carter kick-off that crucial league battle at 6 p.m. on Monday. The Lady Red will host the Lady Hornets at Cocke County High School.
