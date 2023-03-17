NEWPORT — Shakyra Reed apologized to her head coach after her first at-bat of the day on Thursday.
Danny Lee Hartsell reassured her in response. Then, Reed proceeded to make up for that strikeout anyway.
She went 3-for-3 the rest of the way, driving in five runs on a single in the third, a home run in the fourth, and a triple in the sixth.
Reed’s offense helped boost Cocke County to an 11-1 win in its home opener, as the Lady Red took down Claiborne County in five innings.
It was the third straight time they have run-ruled an opponent this season, having outscored their first three opponents 35-2 so far.
“The bottom of our lineup is getting on base for her to be able to that,” said CCHS coach Danny Lee Hartsell of Reed’s success. “A lot of credit to them for turning the lineup over for us.”
As Hartsell alluded, Reed was not the only Lady Red player to find success at the plate. Ceegee Mcnealy also came through, part of a five-run effort in the fourth inning to create more separation.
“I expected a lot of offense,” said Hartsell. “But I wasn’t sure about this many runs and this early in the season. Let’s hope it continues.”
The Lady Red also came through defensively, as Hailee Hartsell allowed just five hits and one run over six innings. She struck out three and walked one.
Cocke County will have to wait to see if it can continue this success, as Friday’s game was canceled due to the threat of poor weather.
Up next is a matchup with Knox West on Monday at 6 p.m.
