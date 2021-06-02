LUBBOCK, Texas—Former Tennessee baseball great Todd Helton has been selected for induction into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame, as announced by the College Baseball Foundation.
Helton had arguably the most decorated and dominant collegiate career of any player in program history and is still considered one of the greatest two-way players to ever play college baseball.
Helton is one of 14 members to be selected to the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2021, which will be inducted as part of the virtual College Baseball Night of Champions ceremony scheduled for June 26.
During his time on Rocky Top, Helton was a standout performer at the plate and on the mound, setting numerous program records during his storied career. The Knoxville native still sits atop UT’s record book in career home runs (38), RBI (238), walks (147) and saves (23). He also holds single-season records for runs batted in (92 in 1995), earned run average (0.89 in 1994) and saves (12 in 1995).
Helton earned a multitude of national awards and accolades during his three seasons in Knoxville, including 1995 National Player of the Year honors by the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Helton was also named the 1995 SEC Player of the Year, a two-time first-team All-American (1994, 1995) and a Freshman All-American (1993).
