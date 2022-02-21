GREENEVILLE—Postseason basketball means big time shots are difference makers.
Grainger High School got four difference making shots on Saturday afternoon in the District 2-3A Tournament semifinal.
On two separate occasions, Cocke County High School trimmed the Grizzlies’ lead to under five points. Each time, No. 5 Class 3A ranked Grainger High answered with a pair of 3-pointers.
The four shots represented 12 of the just 22 points Grainger scored in the second half, but it was enough to take a 60-52 win over Cocke County and advance to Tuesday night’s district championship game against Greeneville. Cocke County is relegated to playing in Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. consolation game against Claiborne High School.
“We talked about it earlier this week, (Grainger) has a lot of offensive firepower, you take one guy away, they’ve got someone else who can make shots,” Cocke County coach Casey Ragan said. “I felt like it was a heavyweight fight tonight. I thought our guys played very hard. We played very well in my opinion. I’m sick for them. They played their guts out.”
Cocke County (13-15) gave up 38 first half points and Ragan knew if his club was going to find a way to climb back into the game, it had to make stops on defense.
Message heeded.
“That was the message after the game…they are hurting, but we talked at halftime about limiting them on the offensive glass and making sure we don’t give runout layups,” Ragan said. “I told them they did what we asked them to do, but sometimes the ball doesn’t go in the hole.”
Early in the third quarter, Cocke County trimmed its 38-30 halftime deficit to one-point, but the Grizzlies’ countered with consecutive 3-pointers from Ty Overbay and Jaxon Williams to put the lead back up to seven. A few minutes later, Cocke County trimmed the Grainger lead back to 46-43 at the end of the third quarter.
However, the first shots of the fourth quarter featured another pair of 3-pointers by Overbay and Williams and the Grainger lead was back to nine.
Cocke County was held scoreless the first three minutes of the quarter and stemmed the Grizzlies’ rally with a Brazen Stewart bucket with 4:56 left. Stewart finished the night with a game-high 18 points for the Big Red.
“We challenged Brazen going into the Jefferson County game and you can see a different mindset in him and from that point forward he’s come along,” Ragan said. “That’s the kind of mindset we need in our point guard.”
Cocke County cut the lead to 52-47 with a bucket by freshman Kyler Hayes with 3:33 to play, but the five-point deficit was as close as the Fighting Cocks would get the remainder of the game.
Grainger extended its lead to as many as 11 with 1:20 to play. Baylor Baxter hit a 3-pointer with a minute to play to cut the lead to eight and Stewart drained a pair of free-throws with 41.9 seconds left to cut the lead to six.
Grainger High turned the ball over four times in the final 60 seconds, but Cocke County was limited to just the pair of free-throws by Stewart and could not pull any closer.
“I felt like last minute of the game took 20 minutes,” Ragan said. “We got a lot of stops and if we hit a shot or two, things may have turned out different. The biggest thing I saw tonight was belief in ourselves and I’m proud of them. We’re going to go some places if we keep that up.”
Cocke County now turns its attention to a Claiborne High team it swept in the regular season for Tuesday night’s consolation game. The semifinal loss also means that the Fighting Cocks will travel to either Elizabethton or Unicoi County for a Region 1-3A Tournament quarterfinal game on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
“We sure have a lot left to play for,” Ragan said. “Everything we want outside of a district championship is still in front of us.”
GRAINGER (60): Ty Overbay 16, Jaxon Williams 14, Emmanuel Atkins 10, Drew Branson 7, Reece Jones 7, Landon Patterson 6, Jacob Hill 2.
COCKE COUNTY (52): Brazen Stewart 18, Jordan Woods 9, Kyler Hayes 9, Baylor Baxter 6, Lakkin France 4, Major Woods 3, Oren Hazelwood 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.