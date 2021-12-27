The Lady Red traveled to Florida to play in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. They opened tournament play against the North Bullitt Lady Eagles from Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
Cocke County claimed a 59-29 victory in the opening round of play. Nine Lady Red players recorded baskets on the stat sheet to help the team secure the victory. Paige Niethammer led Cocke County in scoring with 21 points.
A strong first quarter by the Lady Red all but secured their victory. Camryn Halcomb and Sydney Clevenger knocked down 3-pointers to help the Lady Red post 26 points in the opening frame. The pace slowed in the second and third quarter, but Cocke County bounced back in the fourth quarter and scored 18 points.
