NEWPORT—With the title on the line, the Braves came through.
Despite falling behind in the top of the fourth for the first time all game, the Braves rallied with three runs in the bottom half to not only pull back ahead, but claim the 9-10 year-old Smoky Mountain Little League baseball championship in Thursday’s title tilt against the Crush.
The low-scoring game had all the features of a pitching duel through the early innings. The Crush’s Dillon Ramsey fanned 14, while the Braves’ Kolby Fine had 13 punch outs to record the victory.
