NEWPORT—Any loss is tough but this one was especially difficult for the Fighting Cocks. CCHS lost their game Monday evening by a final score of 61-60. The Volunteer Falcons knocked down a free throw with 1.3 seconds left in the game to earn the victory.
CCHS went toe to toe with the powerhouse in what has been a tough three game stretch. They have faced off against state ranked opponents Clinton, Greeneville and Volunteer in less than a week’s time.
The Fighting Cocks stormed back in the fourth quarter just when it looked like all hope was lost. The momentum in the game shifted in Cocke County’s favor with under 6 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
The Fighting Cocks battled on defense and secured a loose ball that found its way into the arms of freshman Kyler Hayes near half court. Hayes went to the basket unimpeded for two of his team high 21 points.
Hayes had a dominant final period of play posting nine points in the quarter, which included his third 3-pointer of the game. Cocke County continued to chip away at the Volunteer lead to be within four of the Falcons with just over 4 minutes left on the clock.
Brazen Stewart hit a contested shot at the basket to pull Cocke County within one with less than 2 minutes remaining in the game. A quick two point basket by Volunteer extended their lead to three with under 1 minute and 30 seconds on the clock.
Cocke County was able to pass the ball around the perimeter until Major Woods found an open look at the top of the key. He drained the 3-pointer to tie the game at 58 all. The two teams exchanged two rapid fire baskets to knot the game at 60 each.
Volunteer placed the ball in Andrew Knittel’s hands at the most crucial point of the game. Knittel drove into the paint and bounced a shot off the backboard with under 2 seconds left.
He was fouled on the play and hit the front end of the two free throws to give Volunteer the one point lead. A quick time out by the Falcons shaved nearly a second off the clock, leaving the Big Red with just 0.5 seconds to inbound the ball and put up a shot.
The Fighting Cocks managed to get the ball into Hayes hands, but the freshman had not time to put up a shot before the final buzzer. Monday’s game was a continuation of the strong campaign that Hayes has mounted in his first season at Cocke County. He has been the leading scorer in many of the Big Red’s games throughout the year.
Hayes has slowly developed into an all around player who has nice touch from behind the arc. He started the scoring Monday with back to back 3-pointers in the opening frame. Those shots helped CCHS secure an early 15-13 lead after the first quarter of play.
Several of Cocke County’s role players contributed in a big way against the Falcons. Freshman Oren Hazelwood hit three 3-pointers in the game, one of which tied the game early in the third quarter in the back and forth affair.
Lakkin France has been used in a variety of ways throughout the season and contributed 10 points in Monday night’s game.
The Fighting Cocks had little time to dwell on the loss as the returned to district action against Cherokee Tuesday evening.
Look for more information on that game in the weekend edition of the Newport Plain Talk. Cocke County will celebrate homecoming Friday evening as they welcome in Grainger County for another huge district matchup. Opening tip is slated for 8 p.m.
VOLUNTEER (61): Garrison Barrett 17, Joltin Harrison 11, Carson Hoover 10, Andrew Knittel 9, Jon Lovelace 8, Braden Minton 4, Heath Miller 2.
CCHS (60): Kyler Hayes 21, Lakkin France 10, Oren Hazelwood 9, Major Woods 7, Jordan Woods 5, Baylor Baxter 5, Brazen Stewart 3.
