Tennessee softball legend Monica Abbott will compete at her second Olympic Games for Team USA this week in Tokyo, Japan, as softball returns to the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.
The six-team tournament will run through July 27 at Fukushima Azuma Stadium and Yokohama Stadium.
The former Lady Vol from Salinas, Cali. is one of three pitchers on the 15-player United States national team roster. The squad will look to claim Team USA’s fourth gold medal and fifth medal overall in the sport of softball.
The world No. 1-ranked Americans join No. 2 Japan, No. 3 Canada, No. 5 Mexico, No. 8 Australia and No. 9 Italy as the six countries represented at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic softball competition.
Abbott is one of two players on the U.S. national team with previous Olympic experience and was the youngest member of the 2008 squad that earned silver in Beijing.
She is also a three-time WBSC world champion, helping Team USA claim gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2018. At the 2018 Women’s Softball World Championship, Abbott had a 1.62 ERA across 26 innings pitched and led the tournament with a 5-0 record to help the United States secure its berth to the Olympic Games.
One of the most decorated players in the history of college softball, Abbott led the Lady Vols to three consecutive Women’s College World Series appearances (2005-07), with a runner-up finish in 2007.
She threw an astonishing 23 no-hitters and six perfect games during her Tennessee career and finished her four-year tenure on Rocky Top as the NCAA’s career leader in victories (189), strikeouts (2,440), shutouts (112) and appearances (253).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.