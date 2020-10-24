JELLICO—The Cosby High Eagles broke their scoreless streak on Friday, but couldn’t overcome its current winless streak.
After rolling the Jellico Blue Devils in last year’s meeting, the Eagles were thumped in a 52-6 showing on the road on Friday.
Cosby (3-7) had a week off to heal injuries after its game with Unaka was canceled due to an outbreak within the Rangers program.
With a few starters out and a few returning, head coach Kevin Hall hoped for the best as his Eagles traveled North to face a tough Jellico team.
The Blue Devils recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff to set up their first possession in Cosby territory.
A pass from Jellico’s Joseph Paul to Trey Jefferson put the Blue Devils on top 8-0 early in the first quarter.
Cosby’s offense took advantage of penalties early, but were unable to move the ball into the end zone on their first possession of the game.
Kaden Johnson led the Eagles on defense with eight tackles and a tackle for loss in the defeat, while Logan Holt and Corey Askew were behind Johnson with four tackles each, respectively.
“Johnson and Alex Harmon showed up big tonight for those guys that are injured. I’m super proud of those guys,” Hall said. “Logan has been one our stars throughout the past six weeks. He’s been one of our big pieces on both sides of the ball.” Coach Hall added.
The Blue Devils continued to dominate the line of scrimmage as Jefferson added a 24 yard touchdown run to increase the lead 14-0 over Cosby.
Jefferson carried the ball eight times for 98 yards and a pair of scores on the night.
Making his return to the line up, William Fowler returned with two tackles on the night and gave the Cosby offense some life.
The Eagles were able to move the ball efficiently with Hunter Workman and Caleb Lawson each getting touches. Workman ended the game with 18 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown while Lawson rushed eight times and 28 yards.
The Blue Devils high-powered offense continued their onslaught throughout the third quarter.
Paul threw for 22 attempts and 15 completions to go along with 267 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing 14 times for 108 yards and a score.
Cosby, still battling injuries, opened up the playbook more in the second half.
Justin Stewart led the Eagles on passing with two completions on four attempts for 29 yards.
Jellico looked unstoppable throughout the third quarter, scoring 16 points and holding Cosby to zero. The fourth quarter went a little different for Cosby than previous games, though.
Stewart connected with Corey Askew and Logan Holt numerous times to get the Eagles deep inside Jellico territory.
The Eagles finally broke the five-game scoreless streak as Workman soared into the end zone for a score to put them on the board, but still at a 36-6 deficit.
That unfortunately did not stop the onslaught by Jellico.
Jellico put up 20 more points in the fourth quarter, getting revenge on their 2019 loss to down the Eagles 52-6 at home.
“I’m pleased with all of our backups tonight. We got off the bus with five starters hurt and having Harmon, Holt, and Johnson to step up and fill those positions were big for us tonight.” Coach Hall said about his team.
The Eagles have one more game before the playoffs as they host the Bulldogs of Hampton.
“We’re gonna take our seniors next week and have one heck of a ball game next week against Hampton.” Coach Hall said.
Cosby will look to avenge last years defeat against the Hampton Bulldogs at Virgil Ball Stadium next Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
