Heavy rain from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred greeted Tennessee football at its second and final preseason scrimmage on Tuesday morning, allowing the Volunteers to focus on ball security and building toughness.
Tennessee scrimmaged for less than two hours in conditions that could be common on a Saturday in the fall. The Vols also dressed at Neyland Stadium and went through warmups, simulating a normal game day.
"We got a chance to get out there in the rain and some adverse weather there," head coach Josh Heupel said. "I thought special teams (and) offensively (we) handled it pretty well for the most part of the day.
Heupel said all three quarterbacks — Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton III and Hendon Hooker — executed well in the conditions and made good decisions.
