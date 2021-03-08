INDIANAPOLIS—For the fourth time under head coach Chuck Benson and the sixth time in school history, Carson-Newman's men's basketball program is bound for the NCAA tournament.
The NCAA announced its pairings for the NCAA Division II national tournament with a selection show late Sunday night.
"This is mighty sweet," Carson-Newman head men's basketball coach Chuck Benson said. "When you consider where we started this season and where we were at the end of the 19-20 season, we were pretty low. To put it together and surge like we have, I'm not sure as a coach if I'd have believed it would happen. It's a testament to these guys and their determination. These guys have earned where we are now."
The Eagles, the South Atlantic Conference Tournament Champions, enter the field as the three seed. Carson-Newman gets an opening-round rematch from the SAC semifinals against Tusculum.
Carson-Newman and the Pioneers will meet in NCAA play for the first time ever. Carson-Newman is making its first postseason appearance since 2018 – a 75-69 loss in the opening round to Clayton State. Meanwhile, Tusculum advances to NCAA play for the first time since 2009 when the Pioneers suffered an opening round defeat as the eight seed to regional host Augusta 62-60 in Christenberry Fieldhouse.
All games in the regional will be played in Harrogate, Tenn. at Lincoln Memorial's Tex Turner Arena.
Carson-Newman is 1-5 all-time in NCAA tournament games. The Eagles are 33-19 in postseason play dating back to Carson-Newman's prolific NAIA tournament days.
C-N will be looking for its first NCAA tournament win in 16 years. The Eagles won in the round of 32 in 2002 77-66 over Johnson C. Smith behind 21 points from former All-American Kyle Gribble and a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double from Dustin Edwards.
The Eagles bowed out in the Sweet 16 that year to Shaw and future NBA player Ronald "Flip" Murray who scored 38 points to send the Bears to the Elite 8.
Tipoff between the Eagles and Pioneers is set for 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Coverage on the Eagle Sports Network starts at 8:30 with the AEC Countdown to Tipoff on The Mountain 106.3 (WPFT-FM, Sevierville) and online at cneagles.com/live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.