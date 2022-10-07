NEWPORT — Last week against Knox Central, fourth-year CCHS football coach Scotty Dykes saw a glimpse of what his team could be.

So on Friday night, with the sun sliding slowly toward the mountains beyond Larry Williams Stadium, it was fitting that Dykes talked with someone who is familiar with the football potential in Newport.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.