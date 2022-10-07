NEWPORT — Last week against Knox Central, fourth-year CCHS football coach Scotty Dykes saw a glimpse of what his team could be.
So on Friday night, with the sun sliding slowly toward the mountains beyond Larry Williams Stadium, it was fitting that Dykes talked with someone who is familiar with the football potential in Newport.
Caleb Slover spent six seasons as the head coach of the Fighting Cocks, his affinity for running the ball helping CCHS to its most recent playoff appearance in 2018.
In 2019, Slover left Newport for Morristown East (2-5, 0-3), now a 6A school.
His tendencies went with him, and on Friday night, they helped bury the Fighting Cocks (2-6, 0-3) in Slover’s old digs.
Ryan Adams scored one touchdown apiece in the first, third and fourth quarters, Ethan Fine threw two costly interceptions, and Cocke County proved unable to capitalize on a litany of first-half Hurricane penalties in a 44-3 loss.
Adams’ third score all but put the game away for East, as the ‘Canes ran the same play on each of his touchdown runs.
In total, CCHS was outscored 36-0 in the second half.
Cocke County’s lone points came off a 37-yard field goal from Anthony Steinbacher in the first quarter.
Can’t make ‘em count
Led by Adams, East marched 80 yards to paydirt on its first possession of the night.
Cocke County’s defense stiffened quickly, though, keeping East out of the end zone the rest of the first half.
The Hurricanes didn’t help themselves, incurring several penalties throughout the first half.
Still, Cocke County couldn’t muster a response.
The Fighting Cocks had possession inside the East 30-yard-line with two timeouts late in the first half, but the Hurricanes stayed in Baylor Baxter’s face throughout the drive and the night as a whole.
A poor snap left Baxter scrambling for the ball near the end of the second quarter.
He fell on it but was swarmed, and he remained on the ground moments thereafter.
Baxter hurt, injuries galore
Baxter emerged with no pads in the second half, with sophomore Ethan Fine taking control under center to begin the third quarter.
Two East personal foul penalties and a well-placed pass from Fine put Cocke County at the MoEast 40, but the drive fizzled out quickly.
The ‘Canes tried Ethan Ledford on the ensuing drive, but they reverted back to their tried-and-true in Adams for a score on third-and-goal.
Adams’ touchdown made the score 16-3 following the conversion.
Dykes told WLIK that Baxter and three other Cocke County players incurred concussions on the night, adding that Chris Flockhart may have dealt with an elbow injury.
Hurricane defense blows through CCHS
Jay Harrison snagged a Fine pass to give MoEast the ball to end the third quarter, and they capitalized in a hurry with Adams’ final score of the night.
Nathan Roberts nabbed another Fine pass for a pick-six on the next possession.
He rumbled 65 yards to make the score 30-3 after a failed conversion, then added to it later with a 10-yard touchdown for a 36-3 lead.
Eli Roberts padded the lead with a late touchdown, and Austin Slover, son of East head coach Caleb Slover, dashed into the end zone to notch the conversion for a 44-3 lead and the first points of his career.
Up next, Cocke County will head to Sutherland Avenue in Knoxville to face the state’s No. 1 team in Class 5A, the Knox West Rebels.
“We’ll go play with what we’ve got and hopefully put up a fight,” Dykes said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Friday in Knoxville.
