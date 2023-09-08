Storm clouds swirl over Larry Williams Stadium on Thursday night, part of a weather change that brought the evening’s soccer matchup between Cocke County and Unicoi County to an end with 18:20 left in the second half. UCHS came away with a 2-1 win after the game was called, marking the end of what has been a tough week for the Lady Red soccer program.
48 hours before the Cocke County’s soccer team experienced a weather-shortened loss against Unicoi County, Lady Red forward and junior captain Mia Budiraharja suffered what could likely be a season-ending ankle injury in a loss to Seymour. CCHS coach Mikayla Metzdorf mentioned that the reigning District Forward of the Year will need an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS, NPT SPORTS EDITOR
NEWPORT — As CCHS soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf stood inside Larry Williams Stadium on Tuesday, her face was barely visible through darkness brought on by sudden, intense storm clouds.
While Metzdorf talked, lightning flashed and thunder crackled across the sky — the first signs of a storm whose arrival had stopped the Lady Red’s matchup against Unicoi County with 18:20 left in the second half.
