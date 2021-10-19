There’s no such thing as an offseason for Cocke County’s Kaden Shropshire.
Back on the links shortly after the high school season ended, Shropshire added to his illustrious list of accomplishments by placing top of the field at the Egwani Farms Junior Invitational over the weekend.
Posting a two-day score of 146 (2-over par), four strokes better than second place in the tournament. He fired a round of 71, the only under-par round of the day, on the first day of the tourney.
Shropshire’s victory didn’t come without overcoming adversity, though. After shooting birdie on the par 5 second he followed with three bogeys to close the front nine on the opening day at +2.
That didn’t keep him from being the only round of the day to finish under par, though. Shropshire closed the opening round with birdies on three of his final five holes, two of which came on par 3’s, getting him to -1 to close the first day.
The final day was a +3 day for Shropshire, but was still enough to keep him comfortably ahead of the field to close out the win.
Once again he birdied the par 5 second, but two bogeys left him +1 on the day, and at even par for the tournament as he made the turn to the back nine. While he got that stroke back on the par 5 11th, his extra three strokes came on two of the next three holes.
Shropshire rebounded to shoot par on the final four holes to still remain ahead by four strokes to close out the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.