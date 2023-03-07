NEWPORT — Danny Lee Hartsell has a certain standard he expects when his Lady Red softball players step on the field.
To the third-year CCHS coach, age does not matter. Effort does. Attitude, too.
“We’re young, but I don’t count them as young,” he summarized of his team, which boasts five freshmen and nine underclassmen out of 15 players on the roster. “I’ve coached every one of these girls at the middle or high school level. I know their expectations, and they know mine.
“I use the word freshman very lightly. Because when they step on the field, they’re not freshmen. It’s time to go to work.”
That standard has remained concrete and constant.
It is how the Lady Red made program history last year, going 10-10 and reaching the regional round of the playoffs for the first time since the program’s inception in 1980.
And it is how the Lady Red will conduct business again this year — which is all the more important considering the incoming changes.
Because this season, Hartsell will be looking to a likely all-freshmen duo at pitcher and catcher — with the one in the circle being his own daughter, Hailee Hartsell.
He said he “sort of” coached her for a couple of years of her elementary career, toeing the line between dad and coach when she was at Parrottsville.
This, though, is a new challenge altogether. And Hartsell admitted he holds his offspring to an even higher standard than everyone else.
“And I probably shouldn’t,” he added. “It’ll be an interesting relationship this year.
“She wants to make me happy and wants to make herself proud. But she’s a team player, so it will be an interesting season. She’s a special kid and player, and I don’t give her enough credit.”
Young Hartsell will not be the only youthful member of this team, as her father and coach said that CCHS has “three to four freshmen” who could see significant playing time.
Moreover, he has several key sophomores and juniors returning as well.
Adisen McNealy and Shakyra Reed both take up early spots in the batting order, and Shayna Williams was an essential piece in the infield last year.
Junior Jailah Ensley will be back at shortstop, where Hartsell said she has been “fantastic” since her freshman season.
Seniors for this team are Paige Niethammer and Becca Turner. Their presence will be especially vital considering the makeup of this team.
This circumstance is a familiar one for Niethammer, as she was also one of two seniors on a young Lady Red basketball team.
And, after that season ended, Niethammer led her basketball teammates onto the dirt last week to apply the same principles that she did on the hardwood.
“Keep encouraging them, because we are a really young team, so we’ll have some struggles,” Niethammer said. “But I think we’ll get through and be pretty good, so I just have to let them know it will all work out.”
Things “working out” do not mean they will be easy, though.
The schedule this season is a difficult one — just as Hartsell expected.
“That’s what I wanted to do,” he summarized. “We’ve got to prepare for late April and early May.”
And so they do, just as they did last season. Cocke County begins its 2023 campaign at Jefferson County at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
After that, only Hartsell’s pillars — attitude and effort — will determine this team’s result.
But things are looking pretty good so far, at least according to Niethammer.
“We’ve got a lot of girls coming up that can hit the ball and put it in play when we need to,” said Niethammer. “We didn’t really have that last year, and a lot of the girls from last year also got better.
“I’m definitely excited. I think we can go just as far as last year, if not farther, with the girls we’ve got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.