GREENEVILLE—With the season winding down, the Cocke County track & field team is continuing to ascend.
Between both boys and girls competitions on Tuesday, CCHS racked up eight victories in the event. Their performance was good enough to lend the Lady Red a second-place finish as a team. The Fighting Cocks finished third as a team.
Seniors Morgan Blazer and John Norton had two of the most successful outings of the meet for Cocke County.
Blazer picked up wins in the 800 meter event (2:29.84), 1,600 meter event (5:23.60), and 3,200 meter event (11:28.62). She was also part of the 4x800 relay team along with Jenna Pittman, Emily Pineiro and Jessi Swanger that took first place with a time of 11:27.97.
Norton picked up victories in the 200 meter dash (23.54) and the long jump (20 feet and 2 inches). He also picked up a win in a relay event, taking first in the 4x200 meter relay with Cameron McLain, Landon Lane and Dylan Winchell with a time of 1:36.44.
McLain was also victorious in the triple jump event with a jump of 39 feet and eight inches, a personal best for him.
Cocke County picked up nine additional podium spots in Tuesday’s meet, as well.
The Lady Red finished second in the 4x400 relay and third in the 4x200 relay events.
Elaina Lewis and Cherrie Turner each picked up personal bests on the day. Lewis had a PR in the triple jump, finishing second with a jump of 29 feet and 1.5 inches. Turner finished third in shot put with a PR throw of 27 feet and four inches.
Pittman added to her victory in the 4x800 relay with a pair of third place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs.
Matthew Richert had two second place finishes with podiums in the 110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles. Cocke County’s boys also picked up third place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relays.
