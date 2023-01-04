NEWPORT — Entering Tuesday night’s rematch against Morristown West, Casey Ragan had one goal for his CCHS boys basketball team: to stay undefeated at home.
Midway through the second half, that goal looked to be well underway.
Kyler Hayes snagged a rebound and chucked a pass to Baylor Baxter, who forwarded the ball to a streaking Lakkin France for a layup.
The Fighting Cocks led 46-29 at that point, a 17-2 run putting them well on the way to avenging a December 13th loss in their first matchup back from a post-Christmas tournament in Tampa.
And then?
“We thought we had it and started getting lazy,” said Hayes, who led CCHS with 19 points against Mo West. “Bad defensive rotations and just jacking shots. Coach pulled us in and said if we didn’t stop, we’d lose.”
Cocke County almost did, as what was almost a 20-point lead withered to six off an 11-0 West run.
The Trojans clawed back again later, pulling within as few as three points, but France nailed the back end of a one-and-one to seal a 60-59 victory.
“The loss in December, we shouldn’t have lost that,” explained Hayes. “But this is our house, and we have to defend it. Especially in front of all these fans.”
Cocke County did just that, moving to 10-6 on the season with a perfect 6-0 record on its home court.
The win also gave Ragan a victory over his former boss, Ray Evans.
Evans, who led CCHS to 217 wins and a pair of district titles, joined the Morristown West staff as an assistant in July of 2021.
Tuesday night marked his first trip back to Cocke County since his resignation before the 2020-21 season.
“Now that we lost, (it doesn’t feel) so good,” said Evans of returning to CCHS. “But it’s good to see some familiar faces and say hi to a lot of people I knew. I enjoyed being back.”
When asked what he cherished most about his time at Cocke County, Evans grew nostalgic.
“Winning a couple championships and the relationships I built with these kids,” he said. “This group of seniors, they were freshmen when I left. They’re special in my heart, and I was glad to see them. They played a good game.”
“It was nice,” added Ragan, who was an assistant under Evans before assuming the leading role, of handing Evans a loss. “Honestly I didn’t even think about it until you said it. Coach Evans, he supports me in everything and I will too, except when he’s playing me. It was good to see him.”
Hayes echoed the sentiments, saying that he and Oren Hazelwood both played AAU ball for Evans when they were in fifth grade.
“I learned a lot from him and have a lot of respect for him,” said Hayes.
Then, Hayes offered a knowing smile before delivering a statement that summarized the night: “But we couldn’t give him an easy one coming back home.”
Lady Red lose ‘legs’ late
On the girls’ side, CCHS fell 66-52 after being outscored 40-27 in the second half.
“Our legs wore out,” explained Lady Red coach Chris Mintz. “We got tired and went cold. We got into foul trouble. Destiny (Reese) had to play more minutes than she was used to, and it got her. Just got tired as a group.
“I told them I couldn’t fault their effort. It’s been a long four days, then traveled, then had one day off and go right back.”
There were two players missing from the Cocke County (9-7) lineup: Paige and Abby Niethammer, whose transportation issues prevented them from getting back in time.
“We’ll take (Wednesday) and go over stuff we need to work in and work more against the zone. Try to get that figured out and hopefully come back out. Then we’ve got one Friday and another monday.”
Reese and Kirsten Moore were given more time in the Niethammer’s’ absence, and they made the most of it with a combined 11 points and 15 boards.
“I thought they played really well,” said Mintz. “That’s more minutes than they’re used to playing and Shakyra (Reed) got into foul trouble, so we had to scrape around the lineup a little.”
Layni Duncan led CCHS with 15 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter on a 50% clip from beyond the arc.
“When she gets hot, she’s as good a shooter as there is,” said Mintz of the senior. “She hits one, and she might hit six. Just her getting comfortable and getting open looks.”
“I didn’t think we played smart all the time,“ he added. “But the effort was there.”
Up next, both Cocke County teams will host Robbinsville (NC) on Friday night.
Tip for the girls’ game is slated for 6:30 p.m., then the Fighting Cocks will look to continue the goal Ragan held on Tuesday.
“That’s our goal,” he said Tuesday. “To not get beat on this floor.”
