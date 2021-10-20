In spite of what their record shows, the Cosby Eagles have shown a lot of improvement since the 2021 season kicked off.
Last week Cosby (0-8) fell 52-14 to Unaka in its final Region 1-A contest of the year, and first home game since early September. In their second-to-last outing of the year this week, they’ll search for victory against a Sale Creek (3-5) program that’s just 10 years into its existence.
Cosby’s search for the first victory of the year continues when Sale Creek travels to Virgil Ball Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.