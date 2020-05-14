KNOXVILLE—Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith added another accolade to an illustrious Vol career, as the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame announced he will be presented with the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award at the 39th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
The induction ceremony is set for Thursday, July 21, and will air on WBXX-TV in Knoxville. The event’s guest speaker is Charles Davis, VFL and analyst for the NFL on CBS.
“I’m extremely thankful to accept the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award,” Smith said. “I take a lot of pride being a Tennessean. My sister was a manager with Coach Summitt’s team, and I grew up watching her teams as well. To receive an award in Coach Summitt’s name is just a tremendous honor. I appreciate the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame for this incredible recognition.”
Smith, a native of Jackson, Tennessee, has established himself as an All-America and national honors candidate. The owner of 31 career starts, Smith elected to come back for his senior season to obtain his degree, improve his draft stock and continue to lead the program back to national prominence.
Smith garnered first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2019, appearing in all 13 games with 12 starts and leading the Vols on a six-game winning streak and a victory over Indiana in the Gator Bowl. Off the field, Smith has been a leader in the community. He was named the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year and was the inaugural recipient of the Fritz Pollard Trophy, given to the collegiate player who has exemplified extraordinary courage, community values and exceptional performance on the field.
The Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award was established in 2012 when the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame presented the award to its namesake, legendary coach Pat Summitt. To ignite greatness is to believe that every person has limitless potential that we must discover, ignite and foster. No one better exemplifies this idea than Summitt.
Past Tennessee Vol recipients of the award include: Tamika Catchings (2013), Inky Johnson (2014), Jason Witten (2015), Eric Berry (2016), Gus Manning (2018) and Peyton Manning (2019).
