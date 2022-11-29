NEWPORT — At the beginning of this season, Northwest boys coach Michael Johnson gave a sheepish smile when asked for his thoughts on his team.
He labeled the Patriots with “potential,” saying that he did not want to delve too far into predictions for this season.
It’s been a few weeks since Johnson said those words. And the Patriots have lived up to their coach’s potential-filled billing.
On Monday night, Northwest took down Parrottsville 50-26. Donovan Campos and Tyson Sutton scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, while Zander Hale added 10. Cairo Gayton accounted for six points, and Korbyn Pate had two.
For Parrottsville, John Dillon Ramsey and Abe Kickliter led the way with nine and seven points, respectively. Braelyn Talley and Logan Bowlin scored three each, Jaydon Huskey had two points, and Aaron Black and Jackson Watts had one point apiece.
Northwest jumped out to a 26-8 lead at halftime, and the Patriots clamped down on the defensive end — an aspect that Johnson referred to as a “catalyst” in their game — en route to the win.
The Pats are now 10-0 on the season, yet Johnson was quick to address shortcomings.
“We can still play better,” he said. “(Monday) wasn’t our best game, it was kind of sloppy.”
More specifically, though?
“Our offense,” he said. “A lot of times we go off athleticism and need easy baskets, so we have to work on our play-calling.”
And when asked about whether this hot start has lived up to the vague prediction he outlined earlier this season, Johnson gave the same smile he showed at the beginning of the year.
“If we keep doing what we’re supposed to be doing, we’ll have a good chance of finishing somewhere up top,” he said.
The same statement could be applied to Parrottsville’s girls team, which shot out to a 28-2 halftime lead over the Lady Patriots en route to a 35-7 win.
Loretta Kickliter, Mallory Nease and Ella Beth Kickliter paced the Lady Parrotts with 13, six and four points, respectively. Chloe Niethammer, Kinsley Nease and Maylee Crum totaled two points each.
For Northwest, Maria Messer scored four points, followed by Kierra Laws with two and Karon Gonzalez with one point.
12 miles south, Matthew Whaley’s Cosby Lady Eagles outlasted Edgemont 28-25. Cosby led by eight at one point in the second half, and while the Lady Panthers kept clawing back, they could not pull out the win.
Katey Moore and Zayli Spencer led Cosby with 12 points each, while Ava Meeker had four points.
Elizabeth Moss, Jaylen Moore and Lynckon Hayes had eight, seven and six points, respectively, for Edgemont. Lakelynn Fowler rounded out their scoring with four points.
On the boys’ side, Cosby pulled out a 39-16 win. Oaklon Cameron had 14 points, Caden Gray scored nine, Zion Guthrie had five, and Jonathan Darby and Aiden McGaha had four points each. Jackson Young and Matthew McMahan had three and two points, respectively, to finish out Cosby’s scoring.
Tyson Lackie led Edgemont with five points. Ashton Thomas, Brayden Laws, Drake Overholt and Channing Cobbs had two points each, while Levi Sepulveda had one point.
In the lone non-county matchup, the Newport Grammar Warriors beat Fall Branch 63-4. Zachary Williams, Romon Martinez-Hazelwood and Maurice Timmons had eight, seven and six points, respectively.
Parker Ford and Kason Stewart had five points each, while Bryson Ellison, Lofton Ford and Talon Leas had three points each. Maxx Jenkins and Spencer Moore had two points apiece.
