Entering the final game of the season, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks were in a must-win situation to sneak their way into the playoffs.
Unfortunately those hopes were shut down in a hurry, as the Sevier County Smoky Bears, led by Collin Shannon’s arm, shutout the Cocke County offense for a 48-3 victory.
Sevier County (7-3, 3-2 Region 2-5A) started off with a strong first offensive series. Shannon found a wide open Mason Ellis in the end zone for the first score of the night.
Ellis finished the night with four receptions, 63 yards, and a receiving touchdown in the win.
Cocke County (1-9, 1-4 Region 2-5A) would go three and out on their first drive, beginning a long night for an offense that struggled to move the ball throughout the night.
