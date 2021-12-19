The sight of the ball bounding out of his grasp is becoming far too familiar to Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill. So is the queasiness that comes with letting another winnable game slip away.
“It's a sick feeling,” Tannehill said after the Titans turned it over four times while falling to Pittsburgh 19-13 on Sunday. “Any time you walk away with a loss, it's a sick feeling.”
A feeling Tennessee (9-5) has become well-acquainted with in recent weeks. The Titans have given it away 13 times over their last four games. For a team with designs on playing deep into January and hopefully beyond, it's a pattern that simply can't continue. And they know it.
