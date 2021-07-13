COSBY—For the fourth time in as many years, the Cosby High School volleyball program has a new head coach.
On Thursday, Cosby Director of Athletics announced Taylor Halcomb as the new leader of the program. She takes over after Patrick McLaughlin and Kim Dykes split time as the team’s head coach a season ago.
“I was very excited to be offered the position at what is known to be a very competitive school,” Halcomb said. “I feel like Cosby has a great group of girls and I am very excited and ready to lead them this year.”
Halcomb comes to Cosby after serving as an assistant under former Cocke County High School volleyball head coach Jamie Messer a season ago.
Before the 2020 season Halcomb was on the floor playing for her alma mater as a senior for the Lady Red. She immediately jumped into coaching the sport she’s grown a strong passion for once her playing days were over, and is looking to leave an early mark as a young, up and coming head coach.
Though she is young, Halcomb is full of confidence in her ability to lead a program.
Her one year as an assistant gave her new perspective she feels will benefit her in her first endeavor as a head coach.
“I don’t feel like my age will make a difference in how we prepare for this season,” Halcomb said. “Working as an assistant for Jamie Messer last year will help me greatly. I was able to learn a lot about coaching, under him. I feel like I have more knowledge about the game itself by having this different perspective through coaching.”
Before coaching, Halcomb was a four-year player at CCHS. Through her time with the Lady Red she ran into similar obstacles that the roster she inherits at Cosby has faced over the last few seasons.
Halcomb’s hiring makes her the sixth coach in the last five seasons for the Lady Eagles’ volleyball program. The last two seasons the program has undergone leadership change in the middle of the year.
In the middle of her playing career at Cocke County, Halcomb went through a coaching transition as well, when then head coach Jennifer Slover left to take the same position at Cosby.
With so much turnover in the program during that span, she understands stability and trust is needed in order to succeed in her first season.
“My goal for my first season is to begin building a successful program within Cosby,” Halcomb said. “With having as many coaches as they have had in the last few years, I do not feel like they have had any stability. From this season forward, I hope to gain more knowledge about the game and lasting relationships with the girls.”
Halcomb’s first official contest as a head coach boasts an intriguing matchup, as she’ll lead the Lady Eagles against her alma mater, CCHS.
Beyond playing her former stomping grounds as both a player and assistant coach, she’ll deal with an added dose to the rivalry with her sister, Camryn Halcomb, on the other side of the net as she enters her senior season with the Lady Red.
“I’m actually excited to compete against my alma mater,” Taylor Halcomb said. “I think that any game between Cocke County and Cosby is good for our athletes because of the competitiveness. I will say there might be a little sibling rivalry with Camryn on the other side.”
Cosby’s season begins on August 17 at home against the Cocke County Lady Red.
