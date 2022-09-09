Cosby wide receivers Devonte Wigfall (6) and Hayden Green (4) celebrate in the end zone after Wigfall (6) scored against Sunbright High School at Virgil Ball Stadium in Cosby on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Cosby offensive coordinator Levi Cooper greets his special teams after the extra point and celebration against Sunbright High School at Virgil Ball Stadium in Cosby on Friday, August 19, 2022.
John Sudbrink
COSBY - After picking up their first region win last week against the Jellico Blue Devils, the Cosby Eagles (2-2, 1-0 Region 1A) rode a wave of momentum into their home matchup against Red Boiling Springs (2-2).
The last time both teams shared the field, the Bulldogs came out victorious with a 20-0 shutout at home.
The Bulldogs would keep their winning streak against the Eagles alive as they halted a late comeback on Friday night defeating Cosby at home, 28-27.
Early in the first quarter, Red Boiling Springs’ Aubrey Link found Dalton Dallas for a 28-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs an early 7-0 lead.
Link went 8 for 24 passing with 108 yards and three touchdown through the air as well as rushing 12 times for 22 yards and a late rushing touchdown in their win.
Cosby started off sluggish in the first half but started to gain some momentum with a deep 59-yard strike from Tyler Turner to Hayden Green to make it 21-7 just before the half.
Green ended the night with 71 yards rushing and a score to go along with four receptions for 127 yards and a receiving touchdown in the loss.
Turner completed 12 passes on 26 attempts with 179 yards and a touchdown pass to go along with 17 carries for 53 rushing yards and a touchdown run.
Things would change dramatically for Cosby in the second.
Braydon Hall intercepted Link midway through the third quarter to give the Eagles great field position.
Hall recorded his second interception of the season and added three tackles in the loss.
After the interception, Turner connected with Green for a 34-yard pass to set up a Slate Shropshire touchdown run and make it 21-15 after a successful two-point conversion.
Shropshire ran the ball 14 times for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown and added four total tackles.
With the Eagles down by six, Turner sliced his way up the field to even the score at 21 a piece.
After a defensive stand led by Nate and Chase Joyce, the Eagles got the ball back near enemy territory.
Both Joyce brothers found themselves all over the backfield with Nate totaling two sacks and a forced fumble and Chase leading the team in total tackles with six.
Green’s 71-yard end around scamper gave Cosby the 27-21 advantage headed into the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
With the Cosby crowd ramping up, Red Boiling Springs kept their cool and would capitalize on a late touchdown run from Link to grab the lead, 28-27.
Cosby had four minutes left in the game to drive down the field and score to steal a win away from the Bulldogs but came up short as Red Boiling Springs walked out of Virgil Ball Stadium with a 28-27 victory over Cosby.
Cosby heads into the bye week next week before hosting the Cloudland Highlanders for the second region game of the season at home on the Hill in two weeks on September 23rd.
