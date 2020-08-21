KNOXVILLE—For the first time since preparations for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Tennessee football donned shoulder pads in a practice as the Volunteers spent two hours working out in shells on Friday afternoon at Haslam Field.
"We didn't get a chance to do that in the spring, so I know our players were excited to have a chance to strike people up front and finish with thuds and (being) a little bit closer to football," head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. "I really think over the last three days our offense continues to improve as far as how fast we're getting lined up, getting the calls in, communicating, taking care of the football."
Pruitt discussed the health improvement of senior tight end Austin Pope, who underwent surgery earlier this summer.
"He's been out there every day. He continues to improve and if he continues to improve like he has the last five weeks, he should be ready to play for the opener."
Among the many young skill position players seeing several reps include freshman wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.
"Jalin is a guy that is very polished," Pruitt said. "He's had three really good practices, and he's got to continue to do that. He's got to work on ball security. It's a little different in this league because everybody plays in your face. In high school, very few teams probably played him that way, so he's got to continue to work really hard at the line of scrimmage, at the top of routes, and he's a guy that can play really all three spots at wide receiver."
Tennessee will quickly turnaround and practice Saturday evening to conclude the first week of preseason camp.
