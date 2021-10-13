The South Greene Lady Rebels defeated Cosby in straight sets in Tuesday’s Region 1-A semifinal round on Rebel Hill (25-8, 25-6, 25-9). It marked the second straight year South Greene has ended Cosby’s volleyball season in the region semifinals.
The loss marked the final high school volleyball match for seniors Chesnie Barnes, Lexie Barnes and Maddie Jenkins. It also ended Cosby’s first year under head coach Taylor Halcomb.
Shortly after defeating the Lady Eagles, South Greene won in straight sets over North Greene (25-12, 25-13, 25-12) to clinch its 14th region championship in 15 years.
