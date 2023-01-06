MORRISTOWN — Victor Shults was left scrambling on Thursday night at Morristown East.
After one Cocke County wrestler came in one pound too heavy — therefore making him unable to wrestle — Shults had to scan through his roster, his mind in overdrive before the first match of the New Year.
“There’s so many factors,” he explained of a complication like this. “We can only jump up one weight class, so if a kid weighs 170, he can wrestle 170 or 182 but can’t go any higher. So you’ve got to look in your roster, know where kids are weighing in, and you’re waiting on other kids to weigh in to see what’s going on.
“And then by the time that’s done, you’re ready to warm up. So just trying to figure out the best decision to make considering the roster.”
By the end of the night, Cocke County (13-2) had suffered its first two losses of the season — the first to Morristown West in a 45-36 decision, the next to the host school’s Hurricanes by a score of 48-36.
With the losses, Shults was left questioning the decisions he had made more than an hour earlier.
“I made a lot of coaching mistakes tonight and could have adjusted people around better,” he said. “But that’s on me, I’m still new to it. We had one miss weight, it kind of threw everything off, and I wasn’t prepared for it.”
Shults continued shouldering the blame.
But he also dispensed some to his team, calling them together for a discussion after the loss to the Trojans.
In the huddle, there was no talk of substitutions or strategy.
Instead, Shults challenged his team.
“Just that we need to learn to dig a little deeper,” he said of the message. “We’re getting into the middle of the season now. Not everyone is going to roll over and let us have one, so sometimes we’ve got to learn how to push through adversity.”
Any examples of how that can happen?
“Finishing a lot of moves,” he said. “For instance, on a takedown, we get in on the leg great, and as soon as they give us a little resistance, we tend to give it up. So it’s about finding that drive to push on through.”
Going forward, Cocke County will likely take several lessons from Tuesday night, which marked its first competition since December 22.
“We’re a night-to-night basis,” explained Shults. “It really depends on which kids show up. And tonight, we weren’t prepared.
“It’s aggravating, somebody missing weight. But that’s life, and it happens. They make mistakes just as I do. Just part of the game.”
Up next, CCHS will travel to Claiborne County on Saturday. There, it will take on the Bulldogs, as well as Union County and Bell County (KY).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.