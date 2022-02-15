NEWPORT—The regular season and district slate came to a close for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks Monday evening as they took on the Grainger County Grizzlies.
Four players scored in double figures for the Big Red, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the potent offense of the Grizzlies. It was a back and forth affair most of the evening with the Fight Cocks nipping at the heels of Grainger County.
The Grizzlies would manage to jump out to an early 15-11 lead after the first quarter of play. Cocke County slowly chipped away at the lead in the second quarter. Kyler Hayes hit a basket midway through the period to bring the Big Red within two at 19-17. That would be the closest the Fighting Cocks would get for the remainder of the contest.
Grainger was able to capitalize on multiple second chance opportunities in the closing minutes of the half to take an 8-point lead.
CCHS head coach Casey Ragan said limiting Grainger’s offensive rebounds was a key topic of discussion in the locker room.
“I told them at the half we have to stop giving them points that we deserve or they haven’t earned through their offense,” Ragan said. We have to play good defense and reward ourselves with the rebound. In the third quarter we did that and won the quarter by three or four points.”
The third quarter started with a bang for CCHS behind a Jordan Woods 3-pointer that cut the lead to five. Cocke County would continue to make shots in the period but could never get over the five-point hump they were facing. The Big Red outscored the Grizzlies 14-11 in the period but still faced a 41-36 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams would have their best offensive quarter in the final stanza. Brazen Stewart knocked down three shots in the final frame to post 15 points for the Big Red and lead them in scoring. Freshman Kyler Hayes hit s 3-pointer late in the contest, but Cocke County was unable to find enough stops on defense. Grainger would score 25 points in the fourth quarter with 12 of that total coming from the charity strip.
Landon Patterson led the way for the Grizzlies with 17 points. Coach Ragan said it’s difficult to create a game plan to stop every player on the court.
“Grainger has a lot of offensive firepower, but we knew that coming into the game. We shot the basketball well and did a good job on defense. Unfortunately we lost number three (Landon Patterson) tonight and he ended up with 17 points. A lot of those were offensive put backs. That’s something you can’t have if you want to win a game.
After Monday night, the Fighting Cocks finished with a third place ranking in the upcoming district tournament. Cocke County will battle Grainger County for the third time this season in the semi-finals of the tournament. The game will be played this Saturday, February 19 at Hal Henard Gymnasium in Greenville.
GRAINGER (65): Landon Patterson 17, Emmanuel Atkins 14, Drew Branson 12, Ty Overbay 11, Jaxon Williams 9, Jacob Hill 2.
COCKE COUNTY (55): Brazen Stewart 15, Kyler Hayes 14, Baylor Baxter 12, Jordan Woods 10, Major Woods 2, Zeke Ramos 2.
