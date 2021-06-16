NEWPORT—The Cocke County High School volleyball program is in the market for a new head coach.
Late last week the Lady Red’s head man, Jamie Messer, announced his resignation from the program after leading the team for one season in 2020.
“We are grateful for the time Jamie dedicated to our program and student-athletes,” CCHS Director of Athletics A.C. Willis said. “While it was a short tenure, he had great success and leaves the volleyball program ready for the future.”
Willis will now be faced with a task he’s become all too familiar with since taking over the job in the summer of 2018. Filling a coaching position.
Since taking over, Willis has filled eight coaching vacancies. Finding a replacement for Messer will mark the third time he’s had to find a leader for the volleyball program.
