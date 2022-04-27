No. 12 Tennessee softball rounded out non-conference play with a 7-2 road victory at Liberty Wednesday afternoon in its final midweek matchup of the regular season. Three Lady Vols homered in the victory as UT picked up its 23rd non-conference win of the 2022 campaign.
Sophomore infielder Zaida Puni logged her third three-hit outing of the season, finishing a triple shy of the cycle with a single, double and solo home run for the Big Orange. Junior outfielder Kiki Milloy continued to rake against non-league foes, hitting 2-for-4 with a solo shot and an RBI single.
Rylie West accounted for UT's second homer on the day with a three-run blast for her seventh of the season. Wednesday's performance marked Tennessee's 10th game with three or more home runs this season, and the Lady Vols are 10-0 in those contests while outscoring opponents 84-14.
