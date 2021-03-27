BRISTOL—Bristol Motor Speedway has always been the pinnacle of short track stock car racing for more than half a century.
One of NASCAR’s most popular tracks has had iconic moments through the years such as the infamous Tony Stewart helmet toss, Dale Earnhardt vs Terry Labonte, and Kyle Busch sweeping the race weekend not once but twice in 2011 and 2017.
On September 30th, 1970, the NASCAR Cup Series held their most recent dirt track race at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Richard Petty led 112 laps out of 200 to claim the final victory on a dirt track for the NASCAR Grand National Series.
Nearly 50 years later, NASCAR returns to its grass roots of racing by converting The Last Great Colosseum into a half-mile dirt track.
With the announcement that Bristol would turn their annual spring race weekend to a dirt track many drivers pondered, “How will this work?”.
Prior to the weekend’s race, Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the Karl Customs Bristol Dirt Nationals in which NASCAR Stars, Austin Dillon and Corey Lajoie, took to the high banks with Cory Hedgecock Racing to get a feel of what they would expect when the Cup Series head to Bristol on March 28th.
“We’ve been trying to get in a car and be able to get a feel of what the track does,” Dillon said. “For me personally, it’s nice because I’ve raced dirt before and I also have a little history to know what it’s going to take.”
Dillon is no stranger to racing on dirt. In 2013, Dillon emerged victorious in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event at Eldora Speedway.
“When we first went to Eldora, we were the first ones to be there and be kind of the openers on how things would work,” Dillon said. “That night when we won, we started pretty far back and had to work our way to the front. It was a huge learning process.”
Third generation star, Corey LaJoie, will be coming into the Food City Dirt Race weekend with some uncertainty of his own.
“Coming into this race weekend, I have had no previous experience on dirt,” LaJoie said. “At the end of the day it’s still four tires and a steering wheel, which is totally different from what I drive on Sundays.
“iRacing is another easy tool that us drivers can use. It doesn’t really give us the sensation but it allows us to get more of a visual of what to expect in the Cup cars.”
With the Bristol Dirt Nationals in the books, Austin Dillon went on to win the finale last Saturday night for Cory Hedgecock Racing. Dillon also led every lap of the $7,500 feature.
LaJoie, making his first ever dirt race debut, drove from 23rd to 6th in the 20-lap prelim and would ultimately finish 21st in last Saturday’s Bristol Dirt Nationals.
If the Food City Dirt Race exceeds expectations, both drivers could see NASCAR potentially adding another dirt race to the schedule.
“We’ll have to wait and see how this race plays out,” Dillon said. “(Bristol) has a lot on their shoulders right now, Making sure they have the right dirt and making a great show, I think Bristol is setting the precedent for all opportunities for more dirt track races in the future.”
“I believe Bristol has all the capabilities to put on a great race for the fans,” LaJoie added, “Right now the way that NASCAR is with the schedule, I don’t see why they wouldn’t add another one.”
To see Dillon, LaJoie and all of NASCAR’s top stars in action on the dirt-covered high banks of The Last Great Colosseum, tune into FOX on March 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST for the inaugural Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway,
