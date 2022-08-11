NEWPORT -- Cocke County’s search for a new golf coach was not a complicated one.
When Jarrett Ramsey resigned his post, then-athletic director A.C. Willis went to his Cosby counterpart, Will Lewis.
“I play a lot of golf. I’m at the golf course,” Lewis said. “I’ve worked with A.C. being athletic director, of course, and he asked. Seemed like a pretty easy yes for me. I didn’t want to see them in a position where they didn’t have a coach or have somebody as a placeholder kind of thing.”
Now, Cocke County is five matches into its first season under its new head coach, whose hiring also marked Willis’ final coaching hire as CCHS AD.
The Fighting Cocks have compiled one win, while the Lady Red have none so far.
But Lewis’ struggles have been deeper than simply trying to win matches. Because he is also trying to recruit players.
“The biggest challenge is finding bodies,” he said. “I don’t think participation is where I’d like it to be, especially with it not being a sport that’s fairly accessible.”
“In golf, you play with five players and take top four scores,” he explained. “But we’re playing with four (in the boys’ division), so we’ve kind of got what we got.”
Those four consist of Kaden Shropshire from CCHS and three players from Cosby: Ivy Poe, Ethan Rowland and Gage Bowman.
While Lewis noted the players’ individual talents, he said the lack of depth requires more consistency to be able to pull out more wins.
“I think particularly looking at other teams in our district like Greeneville, they’ve got a really deep squad,” he said. “With us, we’ve got to be more consistent. Show up every day. We don’t really have the opportunity to rely on a fifth player. But I think we have some skill, and individually, we have some potential for advancing down the road a little bit.”
That “down the road” discussion is currently headed in a strange direction for next year, though.
For the 2023 campaign, Lewis said he should have some girls coming back. But with three seniors and a junior in the boys’ division?
“It’s a little uncertain at this point,” Lewis said.
So, he’s been recruiting to the point that he called Dr. Vick, the new AD at Cocke County, for help in trying to get kids on the team.
Moreover, Lewis isn’t just working the high school hallways. He’s also trying to build a pipeline from the county elementary schools — a tough task considering the only golf team outside his own is the one at Newport Grammar School that’s sanctioned through the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association.
“Increasing access for those kids needs to be a priority,” he said. “It’s not like basketball, where kids across the county are participating through rec leagues and things like that. It’s much more an individual sport, very dependent on family to get you into it, I think. Obviously there’s a financial burden that comes along with it, too.”
Lewis is looking to flip the narrative, though.
“Looking at golf and society, I think it’s got a perception that doesn’t fit very well with Cocke County,” he said. “You think golf, you sort of think country clubs. But I think we’re breaking down that barrier, and we’ve got some kids that epitomize that.”
In discussing Shropshire and Poe, Lewis mentioned that both could play their way to scholarships for school. And that, he noted, is the most important aspect he wants parents and potential players to realize.
“As a teacher, as an educator, what we’re looking for is to give kids options in their futures — or at least that’s been my philosophy,” Lewis said. “And I think golf is an underutilized option, I’ll say.”
Lewis went on to reference Alayna Perryman, a Cocke County alum who is on the golf team at Milligan, to reinforce his point.
“It’s certainly a difficult game to pick up, but I think there are pathways there where kids can further their education and find more success in their futures and employment and that’s kind of stuff,” he concluded. “That’s something I’d like to take a little more advantage of, I think.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.