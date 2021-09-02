After trekking more than 360 miles in the past two weeks, the Cosby High Eagles will finally play their first home game of the season.
Virgil Ball Stadium will welcome fans in the week three matchup against the Jellico Blue Devils.
Both teams are no strangers when it comes to battling on the gridiron. Cosby leads the series 4-2 dating back to 2017, when Jellico was added back to the schedule.
Two years ago, Eduardo Gonzalez, rushed for over 200 yards in a 50-7 shutout in the rain against Jellico. Still one of Gonzalez’s best games in a Cosby uniform. But, Joseph Paul’s 252 yards passing and four touchdowns were too much for the Eagles secondary as Jellico thumped Cosby, 52-6 in their most recent meeting a year ago.
“A lot of these guys that are on the roster this year weren’t playing in that game,” Hall said. “It’s a new season. New team. It’s time for us to put that one behind us.”
Both teams enter week three at 0-2. So getting the first win of the season this week will be paramount for both programs, especially when a region win is on the line.
“I told my guys that this would be an important win,” Hall said. “Now that they’re in our district it means a lot for us. If we win this one we know we can go out and compete against teams just like Jellico and possibly make the playoffs for the second year in a row.”
Preparing for an air raid, Hall praised his secondary after signs of improvement last Friday against Unicoi County.
“Our secondary played well last week,” Hall said. “If you look on film, our guys were flying to the ball anytime the ball was thrown. The only thing now is we have to be more consistent about getting some stops.
“What we saw out of Unicoi is the same thing we’ll see against Jellico. They’ll be lined up the same but they are more than willing to let the ball fly through the air.”
Jellico has been outscored 91-26 by both of its first two opponents — both teams Hall’s Eagles will see later on in the season.
Junior quarterback Tyler Turner will look to bounce back from a tough outing against Unicoi County. With the ability to move the ball with his feet, Hall has no worries about his confidence moving forward.
Turner was replaced late in the game by Chase Joyce, who completed four out of five throws for 11 yards.
“That happens in football,” Hall said. “Tyler has great athleticism and is one of those quarterbacks that has a feel when the pocket collapses.
“When Chase was in the game, he has more of a pocket presence and knows how much time he needs to get the ball off in time. We’re still trying different sets to get both of these guys some reps.”
After being hit with an injury in the preseason, Dominic Cowles made his return to the line up last week against Unicoi.
“Dominic is one of those players that is the heart and soul of the team,” Hall said. “We got him back out there for some snaps on offense carrying the ball. He is a vocal leader on the offense.”
Cowles played a huge part in the overtime win against Hancock County in 2019. In the final two minutes of play, Cowles caught a 30-yard pass from Hunter Workman to tie the game. Cosby went on to win that game, 26-22.
With Cowles back in the lineup, the leadership role is no longer a question for the Eagles.
Starting center Keenan Ellison made his return last week, as well, giving a big boost to the Eagles’ efforts in the trenches.
“We were missing Keenan against Sunbright,” Hall said. “We had some trouble getting the snaps off correctly but he stepped up huge at practice and helped these young guys learn quickly.”
Cosby is back at home this Friday night at Virgil Ball Stadium to host the Jellico Blue Devils. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m., and the game will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
