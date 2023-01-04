Dearco Nolan, pictured here at a football camp, is the new strength and conditioning coach for the Cosby Eagles in Levi Cooper's first season as head coach. He will also coach the defensive line, having played as a defensive end for MTSU.
COSBY — Dearco Nolan can still recall what Steuffon Thomas told him almost eight years ago: “You teach them how to play, and I’ll teach you how to coach.”
Thomas, then the football coach at Edgemont Elementary, was recruiting Nolan, his nephew who had starred at Middle Tennessee State University, to help coach his Panthers.
And Nolan listened.
Now, years later, he will take what he learned under Thomas — “You get in their hearts, they’ll play for you” — to Cosby as the new strength and conditioning coordinator and defensive line coach under first-year head coach Levi Cooper.
It will not be Nolan’s first time as a defensive line coach, but this does mark his first experience as the sole leader of a strength program that he said will be “rigorous.”
Nolan comes to The Hill having gained plenty of experience between his year at Edgemont and his newest role at Cosby.
He has had two stints coaching for the Cocke County Middle School team, the latest of which saw continued improvement through three seasons with an 11-0 record this year.
In 2017, he coached at Morristown West for less than a year.
Through the seasons, he has also coached with FlexWork, an event company that manages NFL player camps.
In that role, Nolan has worked with the likes of Jason Witten, Titans defensive back Kevin Byard and others.
“I am really excited we had the opportunity to hire Coach Nolan,” said Cooper. “I believe he is going to be a huge asset within our football program.
“With his experience, it was a no brainer for me to try to get him in the building with us.”
Prior to his decision to step into coaching, Nolan played on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad and was a standout defensive end for MTSU from 2009-2013.
He played in all 22 games through his junior and senior seasons, tallying seven starts with 41 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
He came to Murfreesboro from Westlake High School in Atlanta, where he was one of the top defensive ends in the state.
Before that, Nolan moved to Atlanta from Newport — and he is excited to stay close to home to impact more kids in his next career venture.
“You’ve got to have a different type of emotional toughness to be from here and be successful,” said Nolan. “To not be satisfied. I need them to believe in them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.