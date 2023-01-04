Dearco 1

Dearco Nolan, pictured here at a football camp, is the new strength and conditioning coach for the Cosby Eagles in Levi Cooper's first season as head coach. He will also coach the defensive line, having played as a defensive end for MTSU. 

 Submitted

COSBY — Dearco Nolan can still recall what Steuffon Thomas told him almost eight years ago: “You teach them how to play, and I’ll teach you how to coach.”

Thomas, then the football coach at Edgemont Elementary, was recruiting Nolan, his nephew who had starred at Middle Tennessee State University, to help coach his Panthers.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.