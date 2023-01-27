NEWPORT — Last season, Chris Mintz witnessed firsthand the kind of effect that multiple scoring threats can have on the basketball court.
“That was what was so hard about last year’s team,” he said Tuesday. “That any of them could go off at any point.”
But now, after his 2022-23 team has looked “night and day” different since before Christmas, Mintz is beginning to see the same thing in this group.
Paige Niethammer led the Lady Red with 16 points on Tuesday night, while Shakyra Reed factored in 15 to help Cocke County beat Cherokee 56-43 — its third district win this season.
But CCHS has also seen bigger efforts recently from Adisen McNealy, Halle Kitchen, Destiny Reese and others.
“Paige is our constant, and Blake (Clevenger) has been too,” Mintz said Tuesday. “Shakyra, when the game gets going like this, she does well.
“And Adisen McNealy, and we’re getting some points from Halle (Kitchen) too. Destiny, she’s scoring eight or 10 a game.”
“So this year,” he explained, “we’re finally getting to that point where we can have off nights and other people pick up for them.”
That is no small development, as the same effect guided last year’s Lady Red to a 24-win season, made all the better by a region semifinal appearance.
Now, by the way Mintz has been talking, such depth could allow CCHS to make a noticeable push once more.
“We just keep getting getting better and better,” summarized Mintz. “I think we’ll be a tough out for anybody in the playoffs.”
The same can be said for Casey Ragan’s Fighting Cocks, who downed Cherokee 63-49 on Friday despite shooting poorly in the first half.
“We did not shoot it well in the first half from anywhere,” Ragan said succinctly. “Definitely not behind the arc.”
In the second half, though, that changed.
Lakkin France and Ethan Fine joined forces for a 7-0 run out of the break, pushing Cocke County ahead for a lead it would not relinquish.
Fine finished the night with 16 points, while France notched 14.
“Both of them offensively turned it on there in the second half,” said Ragan. “Lakkin, he’s really playing well defensively and offensively, even when other guys aren’t. He’s coming through for us, and we’ve got to have that.
“And Ethan just turned it on.”
Both Cocke County teams will look to do the same next week — but not before taking on Grainger, the recap for which will be available online and in the newsletter next week.
“Playing up there is really tough,” summarized Mintz. “We’ll have to do the best we can in handling that.”
