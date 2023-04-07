While we all know the true meaning of Easter, I wanted to include a piece of lighthearted content ahead of Sunday.
So earlier this week, I sent a message to all spring sports coaches in Cocke County and asked them three questions, which are listed below.
1. Whether in a certain win later this season, another intangible, less injuries, better offense or defense, etc. — what do you want to see in your team’s Easter basket this year?
2. Who on your team would make the best Easter bunny? I.e. someone who is happy and peppy and/or someone who would be really sneaky and good at hiding eggs — and list any reasoning or qualities for why they are chosen.
3. Best Easter candy and worst Easter candy?
Several coaches sent in answers, which are featured next.
Some are funny, others are more in-depth.
I hope you all enjoy the range of responses, which will give you more insight into some of your favorite teams across the county.
Thank you for reading, and have a Happy Easter!
Note: If you do not see an answer from a certain coach, that means I did not receive any answers for the questionnaire.
Andy Chrisman, CCHS baseball
1. Hope to find a few more runs and a few more wins.
2. Payton Worex. He’s always smiling and happy. His positive disposition spreads to everyone around him. Never a dull moment with Payton around. He would likely be running late since he’s always the last to leave the locker room or get off the bus. He’s meticulous but slow.
3. Reese eggs are the best. Peeps are my boys’ favorite.
Danny Lee Hartsell, CCHS softball
The first thing I would like to see in our Easter basket is good health. I want everyone to be back healthy and ready to go. I’d also like to see us continuing to hit the ball like we have been doing and play clean defense. I want to see all the girls happy and continuing to have fun and get more district wins (other wins would be great too). But the biggest thing I would love to see is that District Championship plaque, a regional appearance, state appearance, and our group continue to make history.
The best Easter bunny would be a toss up between Shayna and Jailah. Both appear to be quiet and shy but they are definitely not. They would be the sneaky ones.
After taking a team vote, the best Easter candy is the Reese’s eggs and Cadbury eggs.
The worst is the flavored Peeps.
Daniel Dudley, CCHS track and field
1. For us to peak at the sectional meet in May.
2. Jenna Arms. She is always super positive and encourages her teammates.
3. Worst is Peeps. Best is Reese’s eggs.
James Groat, CCHS boys soccer
1. In my Easter basket i want to see wins over Carter and Northview. And huge, huge crowds for these young men. Because they deserve it. And the last thing, a trip to the district championship.
2. We don’t really have a peppy guy. However, we have a sneaky smooth defender named Rolo Campos who would dominate at hiding eggs just as he has dominated the RB position. I guarantee not an egg would be found just as a goal has not been scored on his side so far this season.
3 Worst Easter candy: Peeps. i can feel them rotting my teeth as soon as i bite into them.
Best Easter Candy: Reese’s peanut butter eggs.
Mike Bryant, Cosby softball
1. I would love to wake up Easter to find a basket full of defense, you know like Oprah, you play better defense, and you get to play better defense, oh and as a bonus (from grandma) you get a better defensive IQ!!!!
2. Kate Raines would make the happiest bunny, she likes to make people laugh and even skips sometimes.
Sneakiest would be Shylee Weeks. She would never tell where the eggs are hidden, like I can see it going like this:
Coming in from hiding eggs..
Shylee: Well, the eggs are all hid.
Kids: Where?
Shylee: Outside!
Kids: Outside where?
- Shylee: crickets
3. Cadbury creme eggs are the bomb. Worst is Peeps!
