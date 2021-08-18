A new season of Cosby High football kicks off in just a few days.
In 2020 it was announced the Eagles would move back to a 1A classification, putting them back in Region 1-A for the first time since the 2014 season. With that move, Cosby will be playing the likes of teams that share similarities with its own program.
Cosby will trek two hours to face off against a new opponent to open the 2021 campaign, the Sunbright Tigers (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: WLIK.net). The Eagles will be looking for their third consecutive win in a season opener, a streak that began with a thriller against Hancock County to open the 2019 season.
For both teams, Friday’s showdown will be the start of a new head-to-head matchup for years to come.
