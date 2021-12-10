NEWPORT—With its first foray into District 2-AAA play in the 2021-22 season, Cocke County made a defensive statement.
The Fighting Cocks held Cherokee to just 30 points and pitched a shutout in the opening period to claim a 65-30 win over the Chiefs on Tuesday evening.
“We definitely wanted to start 1-0 in the conference,” second year Cocke County coach Casey Ragan said. “We had a solid gameplan in, we kind of knew what Cherokee would do offensively and defensively. I thought for the most part, especially defensively, the guys responded really well and did exactly what I wanted.”
The win was Cocke County’s first in the 2021-22 district opener in its new league alignment. TSSAA reclassification has placed the Fighting Cocks in a district alongside Cherokee, Claiborne, Grainger and last season’s Class AA State Champion, Greeneville.
Cocke County (4-3, 1-0) opened the game on a 12-0 run over the span of the entire first quarter and jumped out to a dominant 27-10 lead at halftime over the Chiefs (0-7, 0-1).
The Chiefs made just four field goals in the game’s first 16 minutes, as Cocke County executed its defensive game plan to perfection. Ragan made it a point to have his team apply pressure to the ball across the floor, with the Chiefs backcourt turnover prone in the early part of the season.
“I was very pleased defensively,” Ragan said. “The message was to pressure them and mix up our presses with zone and man and different looks, trapping here and there.
“When they broke it I still wanted ball pressure and still wanted to trap and the guys responded and did a great job defensively.”
With the Chiefs offense not able to solve Cocke County’s defensive scheme, the Fighting Cocks made sure to take advantage with a solid first half on offense.
Turnovers gave the Big Red some easy baskets to help extend their lead, while they had some issues initially solving the zone defense thrown at them in the half court game.
“Offensively (we are) a work in progress,” Ragan said. “We knew they were going to zone us and they’re not the last team that’s going to zone us, because we are not shooting the ball particularly great right now, but we made some good things happen.
“Really offensively we played OK,” Ragan said. “We played a little slower than I’d like, but it’s a zone, so we will get there.”
Freshman Kyler Hayes scored nine of his game-high 17 in the first half, while Lakkin France added in six in the first two quarters.
Jordan Woods added 16 points, while Baylor Baxter had 13, to give the Fighting Cocks three scorers in double digits.
“Kyler does a great job running the floor and the guys do a good job finding him with the ball,” Ragan said. “Jordan continues to play well. He’s had a really good stretch here. He’s our leader as far as offense goes. When he’s going, good things happen. It was good to see Lakkin make some shots. He’s been struggling here and there.”
Any doubts about the game’s outcome headed into the second half were quickly erased. Cocke County scored six quick points in the first 47 seconds of the third period.
Woods scored a basket on the team’s first possession, while consecutive turnovers by Cherokee lead to a basket from Baxter and another one by Woods, leading to the Chiefs firing a timeout.
The stoppage in play though did nothing but delay the outcome. Cocke County led the game 48-19 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Cocke County’s next district game won’t be as easy, as it travels to Grainger High School, which improved to 8-1 on the season with a 66-57 victory over South Greene on Tuesday.
The Grizzlies’ lone loss of the season was a 89-71 loss to Class AAAA Dobyns-Bennett.
“Coach (Adam) Wolfenbarger does a good job. They’re playing good basketball,” Ragan said. “They’re well-coached. They shoot the ball very well. They’re going to play hard. Told the guys it’s going to be a great atmosphere. That’s what you want high school basketball to be.”
COCKE COUNTY (65): Kyler Hayes 17, Jordan Woods 16, Baylor Baxter 13, Lakkin France 8, Brazen Stewart 5, Colin Askew 4, Cayden Fisher 2.
CHEROKEE (30): Colton McClain 10, Joey Henley 5, Bryce Elliott 5, Brayden Leech 5, Isaac Chandler 3, Conner Mowell 2.
