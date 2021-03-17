PIGEON FORGE—A late change of venue didn’t make a difference in the way the Cosby Lady Eagles were going to approach their first outing since 2019.
With hot bats and stingy defense, the Lady Eagles put on a show in an 18-1 route over the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers on Tuesday.
“We didn’t really know what to expect since this was our first game since May of 2019,” Cosby coach Mike Bryant said. “Seems we picked up where we left off, though.”
Cosby (1-0) churned out 13 hits to go with 14 RBIs as a team. Seniors Daycee Weeks and Leia Groat led the effort from the plate, each securing a 3-for-4 showing for the night. Groat led the team in RBIs with four, including a 2-run inside-the-park home run in the fourth that helped put the finishing touches on the win.
Reese Michaels picked up the win from the circle in her first start at the pitching position. She fanned seven and gave up just one hit in the victory on Tuesday.
Michaels got the game started with a lead-off single, which set up Shylee Weeks to bring her in on an RBI double for the game’s first score. Groat, Daycee Weeks and Lauren Ford all continued the trend, each brining in a run on single-base hits to quickly make it a 4-0 Lady Eagles lead in the early going.
Kylee Cornwell had the next set of runs in, piecing together her own inside-the-park home run to plate two in a 1-out scenario to make it a 6-0 Cosby lead before Pigeon Forge finally worked out of the top half of the first.
Limiting the Lady Tigers to one batter over the minimum to close out the first, Cosby went back to padding its lead in the second.
Daycee Weeks had her second RBI of the night on a 2-out single to make it a 7-0 game.
Both teams would go without a score through the end of the third, which set the Lady Eagles’ up for an explosive outing in the fourth.
Once Michaels reached on an error, Shylee Weeks brought her in with a 1-out RBI double to push the lead to eight.Groat followed with her second RBI of the night on an extra-base hit, as well.
Ford, Olivia Hicks and Cornwell all punched out RBI singles to extend the lead to a 12-0 advantage in favor of the red-hot Lady Eagles.
As the Lady Eagles batted around, Groat stepped back to the plate to send the ball over the fence, pushing their lead to a 17-0 margin. The lead was 18 before Pigeon Forge finally worked out of the inning.
The Lady Tigers finally got a run back in the fourth, but it was far too little and far too late.
With a 17-run lead going into the fifth the Lady Eagles enacted the mercy rule to head home with a victory in early innings in their long anticipated return to the diamond.
COSBY BASEBALL FALLS IN DISTRICT DOUBLEHEADER
Taking on the defending Class A champions from 2019 to start the season, the Cosby Eagles held their own in game one of a Tuesday doubleheader, but came up empty as a whole.
The Greenback Cherokees topped the Eagles in their 2021 opener in both games of the twin bill, winning the first 4-0 and closing the night with an 11-1 victory.
"I'm proud of the effort," Cosby coach Justin Hite said. "The gap is closing between us and the top of our district. I've just got to do a better job of preparing these guys."
While it wasn't a flattering effort at the plate, Cosby (0-2) found positives on the bump from Dominic Cowles and Dillon Huff.
The two split time on the rubber in Tuesday's twin bill. Cowles struck out three, surrendered no walks and only allowed a single earned run in the 4-0 loss in game one.
"Dominic gave us a chance to win," Hite said. "He pitched to contact and attacked hitters all night. We're still having issues giving other teams extra outs, though."
Huff struck out five in game two. He had one of the team's two base hits in game one of the evening.
