COSBY—The first week of November is always closely related with the beginning of the TSSAA high school football playoffs.
For the first time in nine years, the Cosby High Eagles were slated to be apart of those festivities. However, the dreaded ‘C’ word had other plans for the Eagles.
With players and coaches both in quarantine, Cosby will not make the trip to play in the first round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs against Meigs County on Friday.
“Once we put guys in quarantine that had to do so, we just won’t have enough to go up there and safely compete,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “It just wouldn’t be in the best interest for our kids, health wise. Between COVID and shear numbers, it wouldn’t be a wise venture for us.”
As a result, the No. 2 team in the state in Class 2A will automatically move on to the second round of the playoffs, as the Tigers of Meigs County set out to avenge last season’s loss in the state title game.
Cosby becomes the latest casualty for the TSSAA’s postseason, as a number of teams have already had to forfeit due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s played a big role in this season,” Hall said. “Some obviously more so than others. This year has been different for everybody. We’d love to be 100 percent and ready to go Friday, especially given its our first playoff berth in nine years.
“Regardless of the opponent, we’d love nothing more than to go out and represent our school on that stage. Just with everything going on right now, it just wasn’t in the cards for us.”
The 2020 season didn’t treat the Eagles too kindly already, before they had to call off Friday’s matchup.
Cosby has dealt with injuries since the second game of the season, and has struggled to put lineups together on both sides of the ball once its low roster numbers were factored into that.
While some teams have been able to still go out and compete despite being hit with a few players in quarantine, the unfortunate reality for Cosby is it just hasn’t had the depth to fight off any sort of outbreak that may have come its way.
“With low numbers and injuries to start with, we were never in a favorable spot should we have been hit with this type of situation,” Hall said. “We’ve had kids banged up all season. Now, adding kids having to be quarantined it keeps us from having the numbers we need just to practice, let alone go play a game.”
This won’t be the first time the Eagles have been blindsided out of a postseason setting in their nine-year drought.
In 2014 Cosby battled its way to a 4-2 finish in its region, leaving it in a three-way tie for second place in Region 1-A.
At the time, only the top two teams advanced from that region into the playoffs. Cosby wound up with the short straw in the decision of who was in and who was out.
Just as those seniors — who had worked tirelessly to earn a coveted playoff spot had it snatched from them — the Eagles’ class of 2021 seniors will feel that same pain, just in a different light.
“I hate it for all of our kids, but especially our seniors,” Hall said. “They’ve been working towards a postseason berth for the last four years. To finally get one and us not be able to go and play, I absolutely hate it.
“You could tell on Friday that, even though some of our guys were upset they’d just played their last game at home, they knew our season wasn’t over. Now, to have it come to an abrupt end like this is just rough.”
