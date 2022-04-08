Top-ranked Tennessee is back in action at Lindsey Nelson Stadium as the Vols host divisional foe Missouri this weekend. The Big Orange will look to continue their record-setting start to SEC play as they look to become just the second team in the history to start league play 10-0 since expansion in 1992.
The Vols recorded their first-ever series sweep over Mizzou last season in Columbia. UT will be aiming for its first series win against the Tigers in Knoxville since the first meeting between the two teams in 2013.
Tennessee will play Tennessee Tech in a neutral-site game at Smokies Stadium in nearby Kodak, Tennessee next Tuesday 6:30 p.m. before hosting Alabama at Lindsey Nelson Stadium next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.