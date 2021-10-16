The Cocke County Fighting Cocks became the latest victim of the No. 1 Class 5A team in the state on Friday night.
The West Rebels dominated from start to finish, decimating Cocke County 76-7 in the Fighting Cocks’ final home outing of the 2021 season.
The Rebels completely looked the part of a No. 1 team in the state from the opening kickoff.
West (7-1, 4-0 Region 2-5A) ran 16 first-half plays on offense, and scored on seven of them. The Rebels also added a score on a punt return for a touchdown to lead 56-7 at the half over Cocke County (1-8, 1-3 Region 2-5A).
By game’s end they had run 32 plays, averaging 19 yards a play as they amassed 609 yards of total offense — 490 of which came on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.